Why The KKK's Reign Of Terror Soared During The Prohibition

The members of the Klu Klux Klan under the leadership of a former federal prohibition agent, kicked down doors in private homes, looted, beat, and arrested the occupants all in the name of enforcing the law. It was January 1924 in "Bloody" Williamson County, Illinois and the KKK had joined forces with S. Glenn Young, an ex-federal agent who'd been fired for his penchant for violence, with the stated goal of stopping the sale and manufacture of alcohol that the 21st Amendment had made illegal, per NBC Chicago. Their true goal was to terrorize the Catholic residents of the county. But an anti-Klan organization, the Knights of the Flaming Circle, sprang up to protect residents from the KKK, according to the Associated Press and The New York Times.

Pitched battles soon raged, necessitating the county sheriff to request National Guard troops to come in and quell the violence. This wasn't a one-off as far as the KKK and Prohibition. The racist terrorist organization saw the 21st Amendment as a way to grow its membership across the United States as part of its campaign against anything it felt didn't represent white Protestant nationalist "values," according to "One Hundred Percent American: The Rebirth and Decline of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s." Among its targets were Blacks, Jews, immigrants, especially Catholics, along with bootleggers and progressive women.