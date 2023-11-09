Were Katharine Hepburn And Audrey Hepburn Related?

Dynasties are no rare feature in Hollywood. The Barrymores, the Carradines, the Coppolas, the Estevezes/Sheens — generations of certain families have gone into show business. But a shared surname between two actors doesn't always mean there's a relation. Michael Keaton and Diane Keaton aren't family. Nor are either of them technically Keatons — they both changed their last name for professional reasons, though "Keaton" was Diane's mother's maiden name according to her autobiography "Then Again." Michael told "Late Night With Stephen Colbert" that he went with "Keaton" because he had reached the "Ks" on a list and it was "close enough."

In the case of Katharine and Audrey Hepburn, two more unrelated Hollywood luminaries who happened to share a last name, the surname really did belong to one of them. Katharine shared her name with her mother, Katharine Houghton, who was married to Dr. Thomas Hepburn. The younger Katharine briefly took the stage name "Katharine Burns" early in her career, but she achieved fame and fortune under her own name.

For Audrey's part, she was born Audrey Kathleen Ruston. Her father, Joseph, an insurance executive, claimed descent from James Hepburn, 4th earl of Bothwell, and he eventually hyphenated his surname as Hepburn-Ruston for a more noble appearance. Audrey briefly became Edda Van Heemstra (her mother's maiden name) during World War II for fear of what an English name might mean in occupied Europe. After the war, though, she reverted to Audrey and took on her father's surname when she began acting.