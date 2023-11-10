This Was Reportedly James Dean's Final Meal Before He Tragically Died

James Dean's career had only just begun when he lost his life in a horrendous traffic collision on U.S. Route 466 (today State Route 46) between Los Angeles and Salinas. He was just 24. The actor had taken starring roles in just three movies prior to his death, and his obituary in Time described him as the "most promising young cinemactor of 1955." But his untimely and tragic death on September 30, 1955, made him far more than that. In the wake of the news, Dean became immortalized, a doomed rebel who would live on forever as a youth culture icon, remembered today among the biggest stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, with the two posthumous films — "Rebel Without a Cause" and "Giant — cementing his reputation.

But the truth is that acting was just one string to Dean's bow. Though he had made his name on Broadway before he made the leap into film, there was another major love in Dean's life: motor racing, which was starting to take over the young star's attention after he shot his last film. In fact, rather than embarking on acting engagements on his final day, Dean was heading to Salinas to join the Salinas Road Races, which he intended to complete to continue his progression as a professional driver. The last meal he ate on the way was reportedly a simple slice of apple pie, which he washed down with a glass of milk.