Once Famous Child Actors Who Passed Away

The poster children for tragic child stars are probably Corey Haim and Corey Feldman. The two famously costarred in 1987's "The Lost Boys", and stayed friends through some awful revelations that came out decades later, including accusations that they were preyed on by older, powerful men in the industry. Feldman told The Holywood Reporter that Haim's assault, in particular, was deeply traumatic, saying it explains why "he was erratic and not well-behaved on sets and things like that." It also resulted in a well-publicized issue with drugs. When Haim died in 2010 — just 38 years old — officials seemed to indicate that they assumed it was drug-related. It wasn't: The official ruling was respiratory and heart problems, coupled with pneumonia. Even before the ruling, Feldman spoke with CBS to say that he didn't think it was an intentional or an accidental death.

What he did know for sure was that it was a loss that broke his heart. "He made a lot of mistakes... He always tried to be the best person he could," Feldman said. "This is a tragic loss of a wonderful, beautiful, tormented soul, who will always be my brother, family, and best friend." While Haim's might be the most famous tragic story faced by one of the industry's biggest child stars, it's definitely not the only one, but part of a pattern of what working in an adult industry as a child can do to those kids.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).