The Same Perfume Catherine De Medici Used Back In The 1500s Is Still Available Today

Catherine de' Medici was a Florentine noblewoman who became queen consort of France when her husband, the Duke of Orleans, became King Henry II In 1547. She reigned until his death in 1559 and remained prominent as regent of France after. Though she had only married into the royal family, Catherine exerted an enormous influence on the diplomacy and political landscape of 16th-century Europe, guiding her country through numerous political crises and laying the foundations for children to accede to the throne, three of which did. However, her legacy is marred by accusations that she was personally responsible for the horrors of the St. Bartholomew's Day Massacre, though this fact is debated by historians to this day.

What we do know however is that Catherine was an important cultural figure who brought a great deal of personal energy and enthusiasm to turbo-charging the arts. She was devoted to developing beautiful architecture like she knew from her home city of Florence and was a patron of musicians and artists. And she was obsessed with one of her era's most popular luxury goods: perfume. So much so that she would pay to have perfume commissioned by Florentine experts, whose concoctions are so timeless that they are still in demand almost 500 years later.