Cryptids That Are Said To Roam The U.S.

It's a fact that mysterious creatures live among us. Scientists discover thousands of new animal species each year, many of which have gone undetected for ages, hiding in plain sight. While we now know that these animals are very real, some, like kangaroos, gorillas, and the giant squid, were once considered cryptids, or hidden creatures whose existence is unproven and heavily debated. Cryptids inhabit the realm where the imaginary meets real life, stalking the line dividing folklore and truth.

Oftentimes, they represent humanity's worst fears — like the unknown and unexplainable — and take beastly forms with sinister intent. You'll find cryptids skulking in deep water and lurking in dark, shadowy places throughout the world as legends brought to life, real animals yet to be explained by science, or known species that have simply ended up somewhere unusual. With its vast expanses of wild places, tremendous fusion of cultures, and tumultuous history, the United States is home to a wealth of such creatures.

While some, like the jackalope, have been declared obvious hoaxes with traceable origins, plenty of others persist in the form of alleged encounters, sightings, and blurry photographs, though concrete physical evidence — namely a body — has yet to be produced. From iconic beasts like Bigfoot to a plethora of prehistoric-looking lake monsters to relatively recent enigmas such as Mothman, here are a few cryptids that are said to roam the U.S.