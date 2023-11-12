10 Real-Life Objects Rumored To Have Mystical Powers

Saint Nicholas of Myra (yes, the Santa Claus one) is an extremely popular saint among both the Catholic and Orthodox churches, completely separate from any idea of him coming around to give presents and eat cookies. His popularity is partly tied to the many accounts of miracles he is thought to have performed both while alive and after. One miracle that he is thought to have continued to perform long after his death in the fourth century is the production of a healing liquid that is drawn from his tomb every year on May 9.

Nicholas was originally buried in Myra, the Turkish town where he served as a bishop, but after Muslim forces invaded the area in the 11th century in a way that threatened his tomb, a popular pilgrimage location, sailors from Italy came to steal the body and bring it back with them to their town of Bari. The act of moving Nicholas' bones from Turkey to Italy is celebrated each year on May 9, in a celebration called the Feast of the Translation. During this festival, a mysterious liquid that has been called manna is extracted from the tomb and mixed with water so that it can be bottled and distributed to pilgrims. The manna is said to be sweet-smelling and to contain the power to heal. Scientific examination of the manna has found the liquid to be water, most likely condensation, but even proximity to the holy relics of Nicholas is enough for some believers to trust in the manna's power.

