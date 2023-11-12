The Scent Elizabeth Taylor And Michael Jackson Famously Wore

Legendary actor Elizabeth Taylor and pop music icon Michael Jackson struck up a friendship in the 1980s that lasted until Jackson's untimely death in 2009. Despite their differences, the two grew close due to their shared experience of becoming famous at an early age, per The Hollywood Reporter. Another thing the close friends had in common was their signature scent. As reported by Town & Country, both Jackson and Taylor wore "Bal a Versailles" by Jean Desprez. Meaning "ball at Versailles," the name refers to the extravagant French estate built by Louis XIV in the 17th century.

According to Town & Country, Taylor used the perfume while on the set of the 1963 film "Cleopatra." The perfume was only released in 1962, meaning Taylor was relatively quick to discover the unique scent and begin wearing it. The same article also states that Taylor gifted "Bal a Versailles" to Jackson, though the time when she did this is unknown. Clearly, Jackson was a fan of the scent, as he would go on to reach for the scent throughout his life.