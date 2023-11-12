The Real Reason Planes Board Front To Back, According To Science

Flying can be a stressful enough experience without the added stress of waiting ages to board. If you have been on several planes, you've probably noticed you and the other passengers usually board from the front to the back. Though it may feel like it, this method of boarding is not to test your patience as people slowly begin to move down the aisle. There are actually a couple of reasons for boarding front-to-back: efficiency, and balancing out the plane, per Aero Corner.

Nobody likes standing around for ages watching people step over others, fumble with their bags, and generally trying to find their seat. However, Aero Corner reports that according to "modeling" experiments, overall, going front-to-back is more efficient than going back-to-front. Additionally, as pointed out by Distractify, boarding front-to-back allows first and business-class passengers to experience that little extra bit of luxury they expect when paying more to fly. There will never be a completely fuss-free way of boarding, but this method has been found to work relatively well.