The True Story Behind David Bowie And Bob Dylan's Relationship

Both music legends, Bob Dylan and David Bowie massively influenced the music scenes of the 1960s and 1970s with their unique sounds. However, despite both being huge in their respective music circles, the pair didn't immediately mesh when they first met. Speaking to Playboy in 1976, Bowie shared, "I saw Dylan in New York seven, eight months ago. We don't have a lot to talk about. We're not great friends. Actually, I think he hates me."

Bowie went on to say that he thinks he frightened Dylan due to his state of mind at the time. "We had all gone to see someone, I can't remember who, and Dylan was there. I was in a very, sort of ... verbose frame of mind. And I just talked at him for hours and hours, and whether I amused him or scared him or repulsed him, I really don't know. I didn't wait for any answers. I just went on and on about everything. And then I said good night. He never phoned me." In spite of Bowie's interesting approach to the conversation, he didn't seem to think it was a wasted opportunity. In fact, he said he didn't feel Dylan was particularly interesting, sharing, "I'd just like to know what the young chap thought of me. I was quite convinced that what I had to say was important, which I seem to feel all the time."