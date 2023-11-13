Suspicious Things Surrounding Superman Actor George Reeves' 1959 Death

On June 16, 1959, Superman actor George Reeves was found dead of a gunshot wound at his home, aged just 45. The case was officially ruled a suicide despite some of the strange evidence at the scene.

Reeves's role on the television show "Adventures of Superman" made him super-famous. However, he was reportedly pretty badly paid for the role, and worse still it damaged his career by leaving him typecast and without many opportunities. Shortly after he passed, his fiancé, Leonore Lemmon, told the press that his struggle to find work — along with his trouble with an old girlfriend — had contributed to his early death.

Those who do not believe Reeves died by suicide often argue that he showed no obvious signs of suicidal ideation. This is perhaps the weakest argument made about the case — many people experience smiling depression and do not show signs of distress to their loved ones. On the other hand, the crime scene itself was extremely peculiar, and the actor had recently gained the ire of a powerful Hollywood fixer with serious mob connections. In any case, many friends of Reeve's continued to believe that he was secretly murdered.