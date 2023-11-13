The Biggest Differences Between The Amish And Mennonites

The Amish: chinstrap beard dudes and bonneted women in long skirts who live in self-contained communities and shun technology. Mennonites: chinstrap beard dudes and bonneted women in long skirts who live in self-contained communities and shun technology, but sometimes also drive black cars. Mystery solved? Not quite. But if you ask any person on the street for a brief description of either the Amish or Mennonites, you might get an explanation as comically simple as that. And if you live near Lancaster, Pennsylvania, you might add of the Amish: those guys who own ultra-boutique furniture stores that will make you wonder if Ikea is actually in the trash-selling business.

But enough about Ikea's shoddy craftsmanship. You'd be forgiven for confusing the Amish and the Mennonites at a glance — the two peoples are more similar than, say, Manhattanite epicureans and Tibetan monks. Both the Amish and Mennonites are Anabaptist in origins, a group of early Protestant Christians who arose following the Protestant Reformation's fracturing of the Catholic church in the early 1500s.

Missouri State University explains that one Anabaptist group followed Dutch preacher Menno Simmons (1496 to 1561) and became Mennonites, while another group went with Swiss preacher Jakob Ammann (1644 to 1712) and became the Amish. Both groups adopted a back-to-basics Christianity that encompassed all aspects of life. But while the Amish focused on staying isolated from the world, Mennonites turned their attention outward to missionary work and mingling with society at large, per Discover Lancaster.