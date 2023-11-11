Musicians And Bands That Retired Or Split Up In 2023

Created by guitarists Jeremy Spencer and Peter Green, and a rhythm section populated by namesakes Mick Fleetwood and John McVie, Fleetwood Mac formed in the late 1960s as an electric blues band. In the 1970s, and after some lineup changes, the band reinvented itself as a soft rock juggernaut with the addition of vocalist Stevie Nicks and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham after bringing in McVie's wife, Christine McVie, a veteran of British band Chicken Shack.

In the 1970s and 1980s, after Fleetwood Mac blew up into one of the biggest bands on Earth with the 21-times platinum "Rumours," Christine McVie wrote and sang lead on many of the group's most memorable hits, including "Don't Stop," "You Make Loving Fun," and "Hold Me." Christine bowed out of Fleetwood Mac following the 1998 tour behind the comeback album "The Dance," but would rejoin in 2014 for more touring and recording.

In November 2022, Christine McVie, under treatment for cancer, suffered a stroke and died at the age of 79. Fleetwood Mac hadn't played together since 2019, but McVie's death put any speculation about any more band activities to rest. "When Christine died, I felt like you can't replace her," Nicks told Vulture in October 2023. "She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend." As far as continuing as Fleetwood Mac in the wake of McVie's death, Nicks proclaimed, "We really can't go any further with this. There's no reason to."