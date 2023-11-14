The Woman Who Became The 'Mother Of Thanksgiving'

She'd been trying for years and finally found the right person at the right time who took her idea seriously. Sarah Josepha Hale, a popular author, especially of children's poetry, and an influential magazine editor, had tried and failed to get four successive U.S. presidents to proclaim Thanksgiving a national holiday to be celebrated on the last Thursday in November, according to NPR. And then her request hit home in 1863.

"You may have observed that, for some years past, there has been an increasing interest felt in our land to have the Thanksgiving held on the same day, in all the States; it now needs National recognition and authoritive fixation, only, to become permanently, an American custom and institution," Hale wrote in a September 28, 1863 letter to President Abraham Lincoln (via the Library of Congress). Her entreaty, sent amid the Civil War, worked. Less than a week later, Lincoln enjoined his "fellow citizens in every part of the United States" to "set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next, as a day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the Heavens" (via Abraham Lincoln Online).