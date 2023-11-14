Whatever Happened To Abraham Lincoln's Kids?

There are some historical figures who loom so large in our collective mind that it can be difficult to regard them as fully human. Take Abraham Lincoln: The man has been so mythologized, has become such an icon of sober leadership and eloquent patriotism, that the archetype becomes all we know. It's easy to overlook the canny and complicated politicking Lincoln employed to preserve the Union and strengthen the federal government, and easier still to forget he was a man of good humor, a husband in a loving but difficult marriage, and a doting father.

Yet a father he was, to four sons: Robert Todd Lincoln, Edward Baker Lincoln, William Wallace Lincoln, and Thomas Lincoln (per the National Park Service). Lincoln's successive duties as legislator, congressman, and president often made him an absentee parent, but he and his wife Mary Todd were by all accounts loving and affectionate toward their children. They may even have erred on the side of spoiling their brood. Author Jean H. Baker wrote in "Mary Todd Lincoln: A Biography" that the Lincoln boys had a bratty reputation, and one of Lincoln's law partners found the boys so undisciplined and rowdy when they visited the office that he — hopefully in jest — declared that he wanted to strangle them (per "The Hidden Lincoln").

Such childish pranks gave way with time, and war, death, and mental health issues would further temper the Lincoln family over the course of the boys' lives. Here are the fates of the Lincoln children.