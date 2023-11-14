The Lavish Spending Of Napoleon's Wife, Empress Josephine Bonaparte

The House of Bourbon was undone, in part, by the perception that the French court was a frivolous, unfeeling den of hedonistic spendthrifts. That image has clung most tightly to Marie Antoinette — unfairly, in most respects. Per the Smithsonian, the young queen was tenderhearted and generous. She did spend like there was no tomorrow, in part to escape the stifling conditions of the French court. But she was hardly the only one at court to do so. And if Antoinette did exceed the limits of propriety for a consort in her expenses, the queen was in the company of an empress.

According to The Telegraph, Josephine Bonaparte felt compelled to set her image apart from Antoinette's when she became empress in the wake of the French Revolution and Napoleon's campaigns. The Bonapartes both wanted to project a heroic image that looked more to ancient Rome than the lavish fairylands of Versailles, and Josephine even made herself an authority on Roman mythology through the building of new imperial jewels. But her and Napoleon's court became as extravagant as the old Bourbon one.

Monarchies and empires project splendor and wealth almost by nature, and the House of Bonaparte might have been expected to be particularly grand while establishing its legitimacy. But Josephine won a (somewhat exaggerated) reputation for personal excess not unlike her predecessor from the ancient régime. And if her wild spending didn't feed an existing sentiment that culminated in revolution, it would eventually help sunder her marriage to Napoleon.