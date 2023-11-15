Who Inherited Cary Grant's Money After He Died?

The man who was born Archibald Leach spent a lifetime's worth of energy and willpower to remake himself into the most charming and admired of film stars, Cary Grant. "He's a completely made-up character and I'm playing a part," he once said of his own public persona (via Vanity Fair). "It's a part I've been playing a long time ... A friend told me once, 'I always wanted to be Cary Grant.' And I said, 'So did I.'" It's been said that the movie star image he crafted was a way of compensating for a miserable upbringing at the hands of his impoverished and unhappy parents.

If Grant may have felt like an imposter in his own skin at times, he could at least claim a successful, wealthy, and happy life by his autumn years. He retired from Hollywood to concentrate on raising his daughter Jennifer, the apple of his eye, but his film work had made him an adored figure among friends and the public. When Grant passed away at 82 in 1986, Jennifer received half of his estate (per the Los Angeles Times). It was held in trust until her 30th birthday when she received half the principal. The full extent of her inheritance was given over to Jennifer at age 35.

The other half of Grant's estate was left to his fifth wife, Barbara Harris, who also inherited his home in Beverly Hills. A few lump sums of cash were left to various charities and organizations, and gifts of money or personal effects were left to business associates, Grant's third wife, and friends such as Frank Sinatra.