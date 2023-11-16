Inside David Bowie's Complicated Relationship With His First Wife, Angie

Any stripe of show business can be hard on a marriage, and the rock 'n' roll stripe particularly so. But some performers lead unconventional lifestyles that extend into the realm of weddings and marriages. All seem to have been true for David Bowie and his first wife, Mary Angela Barnett, popularly known as Angie.

Angie told "Loose Women" (via the Daily Mail) that she and Bowie first met in 1969, when he was a rising musician and she was trying to get work at a record company. In Bowie's account to Playboy, they were connected in another way — they were both involved with the same man at the time. Angie had other boyfriends besides their mutual one, and one of them was a talent scout for Mercury Records who took her to a show Bowie was performing in. "He hated me," Bowie told Playboy. "She thought I was great. Ultimately, she threatened to leave him if he didn't sign me. So he signed me."

Their early courtship wasn't the most romantic. Angie wrote in her autobiography (excerpted in the Mirror) that Bowie was "a rotten boyfriend at first ... he [had] the instincts of a bisexual alleycat." But he gradually opened up to her, and Angie recognized that he was more than a run-of-the-mill pop star. They married in 1970. As for the boyfriend they had shared, Bowie told Playboy, "I married Angela and we both continued to see him."