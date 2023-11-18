Tragic Details About Lee Harvey Oswald's Childhood

To most Americans, the name Lee Harvey Oswald goes alongside that of John Wilkes Booth as one of the most reviled in the country's history. He was arrested and charged with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, whom he shot from an upper window of the Texas Book Depository on November 22, 1963. When captured, Oswald denied murdering JFK, but he was never taken to trial. Oswald himself was shot and killed just two days later by an enraged gunman named Jack Ruby, who ambushed the former U.S. Marine as he was being led into custody. Oswald's own killing frustrated many who wanted to see him brought to justice for the assassination.

While some claim that there was a second shooter behind the famous grassy knoll on that fateful day, others say that Oswald — a known Marxist and one-time defector to the USSR — was a pawn in a greater plan to take down the president of the United States to destabilize the country at the height of the Cold War. Kennedy had, after all, shown great strength and determination in resolving the Cuban Missile Crisis. None of these theories have been proven. Nevertheless, both the Warren Commission — which published a report of its findings after an extensive investigation into the assassination — and conspiracists agree on one thing: Oswald had a tough childhood. By the time he was 24, he was reportedly a confused and traumatized young man who ended up changing the course of American history by the most horrifying means imaginable.