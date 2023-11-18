The Tragic 1992 Death Of Queen Latifah's Brother

As a result of focusing hard on work to distract herself from the grief over her brother's death, Queen Latifah became more known in the music world throughout the 1990s. However, as she told Good Housekeeping, the success didn't feel rosy. "Lance was not there for me to share it with. And I was thinking, Well, I don't need this. I'd rather have my brother back." Approximately 20 years after the accident, Latifah opened up more about how she felt in a 2013 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I know what it is to really lose someone, and the devastation that it causes and the confusion and the helplessness and the desperation and utter grief," she stated. "There's nothing closer to me than my brother. That was my foundation."

Latifah has also mentioned how she was almost involved in the crash. During a 2019 episode of "Untold Stories of Hip Hop," the rapper revealed how she was meant to be on the motorcycle with her brother but avoided the tragic accident due to helping a friend move instead. In the same interview, she stated, "After my brother passed away that ruined my world. Rocked me to my core. I've never been the same since."