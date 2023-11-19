Bizarre Things Lee Harvey Oswald's Mother Did After JFK's Assassination

Following the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Lee Harvey Oswald's mother, Marguerite Oswald, became an eccentric celebrity. Courting the spotlight despite her son's infamy, she remained deeply devoted to Lee's memory while enduring intense scrutiny from the press.

In the years following the assassination, many people have looked back at Lee's childhood to try and understand who he was. Growing up, the Oswald household was an unstable one, and the family was frequently in financial trouble. After Marguerite lost her beloved second husband, she tried to start a business and was left destitute when it failed (via the National Archives). She even gave up Lee and his brothers for a brief period while she struggled to make ends meet. Perhaps due to her history of money trouble, Marguerite chased publicity and cash in the years after her son's death.

While Marguerite's statements about Lee have continued to serve as an enticing source of inspiration for those interested in conspiracy theories, some believe her claims about the president's assassination prove she was a cynical grifter. Those more sympathetic to Marguerite's plight argue that her bewildering behavior shows that she was mentally unwell and lost in the throes of grief.