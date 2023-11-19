The Sad Truth About Madonna's Marriage To Guy Ritchie

The late 1990s was an optimistic time for the U.K. As the country saw a change of government following a landslide victory for Tony Blair's Labour Party in 1997 and an extended economic boom that improved the quality of life for many Britons, it was also experiencing a moment of cultural prominence, dubbed "Cool Britannia." Britpop bands like Oasis, Blur, and The Spice Girls had put British music back firmly on the map, while the country was also exhibiting its talents in other areas. Filmmaker Guy Ritchie, whose gritty, stylish films like "Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels" and "Snatch" saw him compared to Quentin Tarantino, was in the ascendency as one of the hottest directors around. But Ritchie became a household name when he began being spotted with the iconic pop star Madonna, with the pair having a child in 2000 and getting married the following year.

When Madonna moved to London around the start of her marriage to Ritchie, it was seen as a major coup for the U.K. and an endorsement of the recent blossoming of British culture on the world stage. Brits were used to their entertainers crossing the pond to seek fame and fortune in the United States; it was a rarity for established megastars to come the other way. For a while, Madonna and Ritchie were Mr. and Mrs. London, and a constant in the tabloid press. However, rumors swirled throughout their relationship that the marriage was on the rocks, and they divorced in 2008. Recently, Madonna has admitted that her marriage — the break-up of which became a well-publicized legal drama — was a mistake.