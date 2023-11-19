Why Leonard Bernstein Was A Person Of Interest For The FBI

Wanted: Beloved pianist, composer, conductor, and hardened anti-American deviant. He is "connected, affiliated, or in some manner associated with" the following freedom-hating groups that serve to undermine the values of our great nation and promote the democracy-annihilating evils of communism: Civil Rights Congress, Council on African Affairs, Joint Anti-Fascist Refugee Committee, American Youth for Democracy, and many more such insidious societal poisons. Born 1918, lives in Manhattan, is male and white, and goes by several aliases: Lenord Berstein, Leo Bernstein, and Leonard Bernstine. Also really likes cigarettes.

Thankfully, F.B.I. director J. Edgar Hoover recognized this persecutory angle as rubbish the first time Leonard Bernstein crossed his desk as a person of interest in a 1949 memo, per The New Yorker. Hoover, regarding the "connected, affiliated" line, wrote, "This phraseology means nothing + most certainly I can't send to W. H. [the White House] such ambiguous + sweeping statements."

And what kind of person of interest was Bernstein supposed to be, exactly? At that point in his career, he'd already been Music Director of the New York City Symphony Orchestra for two years from 1945 to 1947, conducted across the world in places like London, Prague, and Tel Aviv, and produced two of his major works: 1943's "Symphony No. 1" and 1949's "Symphony No. 2." And in an age of frothing paranoia and feverish McCarthyism, he was also considered a possible enemy of the state.