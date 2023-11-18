Dark Secrets Of Cheerleading Revealed

Ritual hazing isn't the only threat cheerleaders face. Here again, comparisons to the world of gymnastics are inevitable. While that sport was rocked by the Larry Nassar scandal in 2016, the world of competitive cheerleading was shaken by a similarly headline-worthy debacle in 2020 when one of the breakout stars of Netflix's "Cheer," Jerry Harris, was accused of sexual assault of several teenage boys. In 2022, Harris was sentenced to 12 years in prison, after being found guilty of solicitation of minors and child pornography. Netflix's PR nightmare might be the most infamous case of abuse within the cheerleading community, but it's not even the tip of the iceberg.

There were at least 12 active federal investigations into the alleged sexual abuse of cheerleaders as of January 2023. Often, the perpetrator is the adult who leads the program. In New Jersey, a coach named Jonathan Ryker targeted girls between the ages of 15 and 17. In South Carolina, the owner of a gym was accused of having provided nine underage girls with drugs and alcohol in his efforts to sexually harass and abuse them. He was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly thereafter.

The problem extends all the way to the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys had to pay a $2.4 million settlement after four former cheerleaders claimed that an executive had engaged in voyeurism in the locker room without their knowledge or consent, and elsewhere in the league, cheerleaders have been pressured to pose semi-nude for calendars and to escort powerful men to dinner.

