The Untold Truth Of Brigham Young

After Joseph Smith, the founder of the Latter-day Saints, was killed in 1844, Brigham Young, as head of the religion's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, succeeded him as leader. But Young faced opposition from Wisconsin lawyer James Strang, who claimed Smith and an angel had both tapped him to lead the church over Young. Strang was a strange man with delusions of royal grandeur, as evidenced by his diary. In one telling entry, he wrote: "I have spent the day in trying to contrive some plan of obtaining in marriage the heir to the English Crown. It is a difficult business for me, but I shall try if there is the least chance. My mind has always been filled with dreams of royalty and power."

When Young became head of the church, Strang took his followers to Beaver Island, located off the northwest coast of Michigan's Lower Peninsula, to make his regal dreams a reality. There, he established a timber community that also engaged in piracy and robbery against Beaver Island's non-LDS and mainland coastal settlements. According to an account in "A Child of the Sea," by their Beaver Island neighbor Elizabeth Whitney, divine revelation permitted Strang and his followers to rob non-LDS locals and whip their co-religionists who tattled to the authorities.

In 1850, Strang was invested as "king" in a farcical ceremony with a cardboard crown. This declaration of sovereignty, and his other illegal activities, landed him in federal court on treason charges. He was acquitted, elected twice to the Michigan legislature, and eventually shot dead by his own men in 1856. His "kingdom" died with him.