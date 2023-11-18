The Grim 2019 Massacre Of A Mormon Community In La Mora, Mexico

On November 4, 2019, the lives of the LeBarón family were forever changed. That morning, nine members of the family were brutally massacred in a gangland-style killing in La Mora, in the Mexican State of Sonora, and the victims included six children and three women. It's suspected that the perpetrators were members of the La Línea criminal organization, who themselves are part of the larger Juarez Cartel — one of the deadliest drug trafficking groups in the world. Chillingly, La Línea is thought to be composed of police officers who are hired by the cartel, some of whom are allegedly still active in law enforcement.

It's still disputed why the cartel targeted the LeBaróns, the descendants of whom were originally from the United States but emigrated away to Mexico in the 1920s, seeking religious freedom. The family was at one point affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but were later excommunicated and founded the Church of the Firstborn of the Fulness of Time, an LDS offshoot.

Most of the family are dual American and Mexican citizens, and they spend their time in both places. The massacre was not the first instance of cartel violence associated with the family, but it was by far the most deadly. Today, several years after the massacre, no one has been charged or convicted of any wrongdoing relating to the killings, and the case is still considered open by authorities.