Yes, Napoleon Bonaparte Did Have A Will. Here's What It Said

French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte was a man used to imposing his will on the world. Having worked his way through the French military to the role of commander, he established himself as a tactical genius. By 1809, at the age of 40, he had built an empire that overran most of Europe. But it was not to last. By the time it came to writing his last will and testament, he was still just 51, and things had changed dramatically for him. Despite the German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe describing Napoleon as a "demi-god" for his dominance during his reign, (via The Economist), in 1815 Napoleon was forced into exile following his defeat to the Duke of Wellington at the Battle of Waterloo. He spent the final six years of his life in exile on the island of St. Helena, around 4,000 miles from the seat of his former empire in Paris.

A last will and testament along the lines of Napoleon's is rare today, when such documents are drawn up purely for legal reasons to settle the estate of a deceased family member. The military commender's will is considered unusual due to the huge amount of personal opinion it contains. Indeed, it gives a fascinating insight into his mental state and his view of his achievements, his relationship with France, the actions of his enemies, and his family.