Here's What Was In Jane Austen's Will

A legend of the literary world, Jane Austen died at the age of 41. Austen's health began to decline in early 1817. By April, the writer had made her will. In May she was taken to see a surgeon in Winchester but to no avail — Austen died on July 18, 1817, only three months after she had written her will. It's not known conclusively what she died of, but theories include lymphoma, Addison's Disease, and even arsenic poisoning.

During her lifetime Austen was not particularly famous, possibly due to the fact she published anonymously. Still, her works began to pick up steam in the late 19th century. It wasn't until more than a century after her death, in the 1940s, that she found acclaim in serious literary circles, according to Stanford.

Austen's will was short, only a page long. When she died, Austen had never been married nor had any children, and though she was one of eight siblings, she left all of her estate to one sister, a brother, and a family secretary.