How Ghost Came Up With Their Hit Song Dance Macabre

Ghost: The Abba of the metal world. Or as many metalheads would say: "metal." Musical debates about the authentic heaviness of Swedish outfit Ghost and its back-from-the-80s Satan-lite Halloween cosplay schtick aside, Ghost is an undeniable, global, cross-cultural success. Some fans chalk up their acclaim to project lead Tobias Forge's ability to, let's say, forge well-crafted melodic forays. Others just point and say, "Look, funny pope hat man wears makeup." Sure, that's true when Forge — also the lead singer — dons his full Papa Emeritus regalia and miter rather than when he played Cardinal Copa, who went with his au naturel hair and ... Okay, listen. If you want to get into Ghost, be prepared for some silliness.

Ghost's five-album, 13-year catalog contains loads of hits: "Square Hammer," "Cirice," "Rats," "Spillways," "Mary on a Cross," etc. Those hits have gotten their fair share of flak from hardcore headbangers for their easy listening value, but it's also that value that's allowed the band to reach their audience — especially with "Dance Macabre." When the song debuted on 2018's album "Prequelle," Louder called it a "pure 80s rock-club banger that's as audacious as it is glorious" and the album on a whole "shameless pop" (as a compliment). While Ghost had always waxed theatrical, Forge on Louder described "Dance Macabre" as resulting from "Prequelle's" overall ethos: A loosening of the reins and letting Ghost go "rock opera" and "more Queen than AC/DC." On Blabbermouth he also called it a "car chase."