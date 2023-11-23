Why The US Stopped Making The $20 Coin

For all the talk in recent years about a coming cashless society, there is something satisfying about the rustle of paper money or the jingling of coins. Still, even for those who like cash, there are some units of currency that outlive their time. Since 2006, pennies and nickels cost more to make than they're worth (per CNN Business), prompting ongoing debate about the value of minting them.

And, strange though it may seem, currency can fall victim to fashion and popularity as well as practicality. Dollar coins, though more expensive than bills, last much longer, and many nations have done away with the equivalent of dollar bills in favor of the coins. But, per The Kansas City Star, Americans just don't want to change paper for metal, despite concerted efforts by the government to sell them on the idea.

It's not the first time the United States has rejected a coin for its paper counterpart. The country used to have a gold $20 coin, more than one in fact. There were three types issued of the first such coin, the Liberty Head (per Rare Coin Wholesalers), with a successor Saint-Gaudens double eagle coin following (per Liberty Coin Service). But it seems Americans of the late 19th and early 20th centuries favored paper money just as much as their descendants; Liberty Coin Service says that the gold dollars couldn't displace the $20 bill, and the Liberty Heads hardly circulated before being retired. According to the U.S. Mint, the currency was retired altogether in 1933, a victim of financial reform.