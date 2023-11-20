Why Do The Cowboys And Lions Always Play On Thanksgiving Day?

Alongside turkey, pumpkin pie, and interfamily political squabbling, there's another Thanksgiving tradition many Americans can't do without: football. Further, there are two NFL teams you know will always be playing on the day: the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys (though not against each other). And while this particular Thanksgiving-football tradition may seem modern, it's older than you may think.

According to Matthew Andrews, a history professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the Intercollegiate Football Association first held its championship game on Thanksgiving in 1876, when the sport was still largely an amateur activity confined to schools in New England (via CNN). After moving to New York in 1880, however, the college championship helped increase the popularity of football, as well as solidified its connection to Thanksgiving.

The NFL, which only formed in 1920, latched onto this association with Thanksgiving in the early 1920s for marketing reasons, according to Andrews. And, ultimately, both the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys sought similar goals for their brands when they pursued the holiday game. While the Lions' tradition began in 1934 (the same year the team moved to Detroit and changed their name), the Cowboys hosted their first Thanksgiving game some three decades later in 1966.