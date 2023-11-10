How Turkey Became A Thanksgiving Tradition

A popular myth about American history concerns Benjamin Franklin and the turkey. The story goes that Franklin proposed the turkey as the national bird of the United States over the bald eagle. Alas for the turkey, it didn't get the job (nor did Franklin actually make that suggestion, per The Franklin Institute; he only privately compared the two birds and found the eagle wanting). But the gobbling bird of North America did find its way to becoming a fixture of U.S. iconography by way of Thanksgiving, where it is the go-to main course for families all over the country.

It hasn't always been that way. The feast of Thanksgiving held between pilgrims and Wampanoags in 1621 might have had turkeys; records indicate that the pilgrims provided "fowl" without specifying which kind according to Britannica. But it could just as likely have been duck or goose served during the feast. Per Real Simple, turkeys were exported back to Europe, where they were incorporated into native traditions of serving wildfowl with elaborate presentations, and back in America, they soon became a more popular meal than other birds. They were big enough to feed a family, there were plenty of them, and they didn't have any other value as livestock.

By the 1820s, Thanksgiving was not yet a national holiday, but turkeys had become a popular dish for local Thanksgiving celebrations. They were further popularized in that role through Sarah Josepha Hale's novel "Northwood," which gave a detailed description of a New England feast with a roast turkey as the featured dish.