The Untold Truth Of Enya

Does Enya make music, or does Enya weave evocative, imaginative, soul-stirring, mind-opening soundscapes? However one can classify the artist — she's a singer, a musician, a guide to the ethereal world of richly produced New Age ideas combined with traditional Irish sounds — one can't deny that her work has resonated with millions. With memorable hits such as "Only Time" and "Orinoco Flow (Sail Away)," Enya is one of the best-selling artists of all time, and certainly one of the most popular non-rock, country, or R&B musicians. Despite this success, she has unleashed just a handful of mysterious and haunting albums since the 1980s, carefully crafting a perpetual soundtrack for relaxation, meditation, and millions of chill-out sessions.

Her compositions and performances are so next-level, as spiritual and inscrutable as they are inviting, that the world wants to know about Enya's whole deal. Who is she, really? Where is she from? What does she do when she isn't composing and singing fairy-tale-like music? She's a private person, but an interesting one, and an uncompromising and singular artist all the way. Here's about all there is to know about Enya.