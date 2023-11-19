Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter Dead At 96

Former U.S. First Lady Rosalynn Carter has died at the age of 96, The Washington Post reports. Married for three-quarters of a century to the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter, Rosalynn's death was confirmed by The Carter Center. Prior to her death, she was diagnosed with dementia in late May 2023, and entered hospice care shortly before her death in mid-November 2023 (via X). Born in Plains, Georgia in 1927, Rosalynn bore witness to history, both by her husband's side during the single term that he served in the White House, as well as on her own terms, according to The Carter Center, which Rosalynn co-founded along with her husband.

"Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right," said her son Chip Carter. "Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today."

In her post-White House life, Rosalynn, alongside her husband, was involved in a number of humanitarian causes and organizations, most notably with the international housing advocacy nonprofit, Habitat for Humanity, where Rosalynn also co-launched and played an important role in the Carter Work Project. Since 1984, with volunteer help, the Carter Work Project alone has built thousands of homes in 14 countries for people in need, as the Habitat for Humanity website explains.

Through her important work with the housing nonprofit, Rosalynn said (via Habitat for Humanity): "You come to know the homeowner and love the homeowner and their family. It makes you aware and care about the people and hope they have good lives and good homes. It has made me a better person." For these reasons and more, Rosalynn is considered among the most influential and important first ladies in U.S. history (via "American Experience" from PBS).