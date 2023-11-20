Uncomfortable Congressional Moments Caught On Camera

It's nice to think that the people in charge of things on a federal level are somehow, well, "adultier" than the rest of us. They're the ones who knew that when they grew up, they wanted to be in positions where they could make laws, help those who were struggling the most, and change the world for the better. Sounds great, right?

Instead, Americans got whatever the heck has been going on in Washington, D.C. for many years, and let's be honest: Watch the Congressional outtakes that make it to the news and social media, and it's clear that many of them are far from being the adultiest of adults. There's kindergarten-level bickering, grade school-level spite, and high school-level cliques. And then, there's the people who have been in office since the Civil War. (Approximately.) Throw that all together, and sometimes, it all just ends in tears.

Everyone makes mistakes, sure, and everyone has those moments in life where you just want to rewind time a few minutes, and maybe give things another go. When you're in Congress, things are a little more high-stakes than that time you told a waitress, "You, too!" when she said to enjoy your meal. Want to feel better about those moments? Congress has you covered.