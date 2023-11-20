What Happens To Your Body When You Quit Smoking Weed After Long Term Use, According To Science
In 2022, 22% of Americans 12 and older reported using marijuana in the U.S., per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, making it the most commonly used illicit drug in the nation. But not everyone who smokes or ingests marijuana products keeps doing it forever. Once you stop smoking marijuana after you have been using it for a long time, before you get to the positive physical effects of giving up pot, you are likely to experience some unpleasant symptoms as your body adjusts to going without the drug. Some symptoms of marijuana withdrawal include restlessness, weight loss due to decreased appetite, headaches, and even mental health effects like irritability, depression, and anxiety. Insomnia and weird dreams may also come into play, per American Addiction Centers.
One person who may start to experience these side effects is rapper Snoop Dogg. Known for his marijuana use as much as his music, the rapper has become somewhat of a spokesperson for weed users over the years. However, in a twist, the rapper announced that he was officially stepping back from smoking. On November 17, 2023, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself on Instagram with the following text: "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."
Developing a dependency to marijuana is more common than you may think
What is classed as long-term marijuana use varies, but, generally, using weed daily or close to this would fall into the long-term use category. Speaking to Integris Health, Jedidiah Perdue, M.D. stated, "Generally speaking, heavy use refers to daily or near-daily use of cannabis at an amount sufficient to lead to intoxication." Among those in this category, a report by Deborah S. Hasin, PhD., Tulshi D. Saha, PhD. and, Bradley T. Kerridge, PhD. published by JAMA Psychiatry in 2015 found that three in 10 people developed a marijuana use disorder.
Marijuana use disorder is when using marijuana becomes addictive to a person and they cannot stop, even if it is having a detrimental effect on their life. A key sign of this disorder is needing stronger marijuana to experience the "high" feeling experienced with weed in comparison to when a person first started using the drug. If you decide to stop using marijuana as a result of developing a marijuana use disorder, your body is highly likely to face some unpleasant symptoms as it gets used to being without the drug it has been dependent on.
Withdrawal symptoms vary in severity
While the majority of marijuana withdrawal symptoms are more unpleasant than dangerous, they can still be difficult to deal with — for example, severe cravings for weed or negative changes to your mental health. Because of this, it's advisable to contact an addiction center or a substance use specialist to ensure the withdrawal process is as painless as possible. If you don't feel comfortable with this type of help, you should at least tell supportive family or friends about your decision so they can monitor your health and help you through the more unpleasant side effects.
Those who stop using marijuana after long-term use or as a result of marijuana use disorder can expect the withdrawal symptoms to kick in one to two days after last using the drug (per American Addiction Centers). The next stage occurs within two to six days, in which time the symptoms will grow in severity. However, the good news is that, in three weeks, the majority of symptoms will disappear — though this will vary from person to person. The even better news is that on the other side of the withdrawal symptoms, people who stop using weed may find they can focus better, their memories are improved, they have more energy and enjoy a more stable mood, and their cardiovascular and respiratory systems become healthier, per Midwest Recovery Centers.