What Happens To Your Body When You Quit Smoking Weed After Long Term Use, According To Science

In 2022, 22% of Americans 12 and older reported using marijuana in the U.S., per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, making it the most commonly used illicit drug in the nation. But not everyone who smokes or ingests marijuana products keeps doing it forever. Once you stop smoking marijuana after you have been using it for a long time, before you get to the positive physical effects of giving up pot, you are likely to experience some unpleasant symptoms as your body adjusts to going without the drug. Some symptoms of marijuana withdrawal include restlessness, weight loss due to decreased appetite, headaches, and even mental health effects like irritability, depression, and anxiety. Insomnia and weird dreams may also come into play, per American Addiction Centers.

One person who may start to experience these side effects is rapper Snoop Dogg. Known for his marijuana use as much as his music, the rapper has become somewhat of a spokesperson for weed users over the years. However, in a twist, the rapper announced that he was officially stepping back from smoking. On November 17, 2023, he shared a black-and-white photo of himself on Instagram with the following text: "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."