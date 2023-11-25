Inside Patsy Cline's Relationship With Charlie Dick

As Patsy Cline's star rose, her home life became harder. She and Charlie Dick had two children, Julie and Allen "Randy" Dick, and the singer had to work constantly to support her family, according to "Patsy Cline: The Making of an Icon." It was a balancing act between motherhood and a music career made all the harder by Dick, whose drinking and temper took a toll on their marriage.

Dick played down their fights in various interviews over the years. "We argued, no doubt about that, but the fights didn't last," he told the LA Times. "We'd raise hell for five minutes, then that was all." He also alleged that if he did hit her, "after the second time, she woulda picked up a chair and hit me over the head. Patsy wasn't mean — God, there wasn't a mean bone in her body — but you didn't cross her." On one occasion, Cline called the police on Dick for domestic abuse, and the police arrested him, per the AP. But they reconciled and were still married when Cline died at age 30.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.