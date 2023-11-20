Rosalynn And Jimmy Carter Hold This Impressive Presidential-Couple Record

When Rosalynn Carter recently died at the age of 96 following a diagnosis of dementia in May, 2023, she took with her a lifetime of goodwill, charity, kindness, and political insight. Back when she helped her husband Jimmy Carter run for president in 1976, U.S. News & World Report wrote of her that she "campaign[ed] with the untiring race-horse type of energy," (via NBC News) and throughout her and her husband's public life preferred personal, face-to-face communication with voters. After her husband's presidency, she adopted the role of mental health advocate same as she hefted metal sheets while volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. All the while she and Jimmy built a family that includes 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, lived in the same, simple, hand-built house for 62 years, and sustained an absolutely stunning 77-year-long marriage, making them the longest-married U.S. presidential couple in history.

As Biography recounts, Jimmy and Rosalynn grew up as neighbors and dated from early adulthood. In fact, Jimmy was only 3 years old when he first met his future partner-for-life, as his mother Lillian helped deliver Rosalynn in 1927. When a date of Jimmy's fell through on one, fateful, storybook night, he seized the moment and asked the 17-year-old Rosalynn to the movies. The Washington Post reports that Jimmy told his mother the very next day that he and Rosalynn were going to get married. The ever-practical Rosalynn, meanwhile, said that she "didn't know that for years." Nonetheless, they got married before they finished college, and never left each other's side.