Fanta Has A Darker History Than You Might Think

Those who've always known in their soul that Fanta is a cosmic horror beyond description, take heart — you've been right all along. It was written all over the can and its bubbly, sticky innards bestowing the curse of tooth rot. It was there in the "Wanna' Fanta? Don't you wanna?" (No, I certainly do not!) commercial that made you grip the sofa arms and beg for a swift death. But perhaps most of all, it was there on the lips of the Third Reich officials who alternated between wrapping their lips around the rim of a cold, frosty Fanta bottle during World War II and hailing an evil even more ancient than "naturally flavored" soda. Enter Fanta: A beverage as fascistic in its sugar content as its original drinkers were in their worldview.

Nobody expressly intended for Nazis to be spotted smiling while Sieg Heiling, Fantas in hand. That never happened, anyway. Although an AI-generated picture of Hitler chilling with his bros on a beach with Fanta and vodka is not off the table. As All That's Interesting says, Fanta began as a Coca-Cola alternative in World War II Germany when the hissing river of American Coke stopped flowing. Businessman and Coca-Cola stan Max Keith had taken over Coca-Cola's German division and needed a quick replacement for that sweet, sweet black nectar. And so, he commissioned his corporate chemists to devise a substitute. Thus Fanta was born from the "leftovers of the leftovers," as author Mark Pendergrast said (via Atlas Obscura).