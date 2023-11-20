What Happened To Rosalynn And Jimmy Carter's Children?

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn Carter first began dating in 1945 (via Biography) and never looked back. At the time of Rosalynn Carter's death in November 2023, the pair had been married for almost eight decades. They had four children together: Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy, and as of 2023 have an incredible total of 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jimmy has had a long and illustrious career in politics, but he has said it's Rosalynn that makes him enjoy life.

The former president told CNN in a 2015 interview, "... Rosalynn has been the foundation for my entire enjoyment of life ... first of all, it's best to choose the right woman, which I did, and secondly we give each other space to do our own things. We try to be reconciled before we go to sleep at night and try to find everything we can think of that we like to do together. So, we have a lot of good times." Following in their mother and father's footsteps, their four children also carved out their own paths in life.