What To Know About Leonard Bernstein And Felicia Montealegre's Children

The composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein was one of the most prominent American musical talents of the 20th century. Today, he is perhaps best known for his timeless musical "West Side Story." But before his death in 1990 at the age of 72, he was known for his mastery of both classical and popular musical forms, as well as being a skilled conductor and lecturer on the art of composition.

In the public eye, Bernstein's name often went hand-in-hand with that of his wife, Felicia Montealegre, an actress and tireless social justice activist. While Bernstein's musical works are today better remembered than his celebrity and personal life, in 2023 Netflix viewers were given a fresh insight into Bernstein and Montealegre's relationship with the movie "Maestro," starring Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan. The movie received warm reviews from most critics, but its release was marred by objections regarding Cooper's use of facial prosthetics — particularly a false nose that some commentators criticized as antisemitic.

A defense came, however, from Bernstein and Montealegre's three children: Nina Maria Felicia Bernstein, Alexander Bernstein, and Jamie Berstein, who released a joint statement claiming that their father would have had no objection to Cooper's use of prosthetics (via X.com). In doing so, they restated their support for the biopic — but also put the spotlight of the world's media on themselves. Here is a breakdown of the life and times of Bernstein and Montealegre's three children.