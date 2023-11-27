How Do Bodies Decompose In Mausoleums?

All dead bodies go through decomposition. It may sound horrid, but actually, decomposition is a natural process that simply means a corpse will begin to break down until it has completely decomposed. Burying someone in a mausoleum isn't that different from a regular burial, but the body will decompose differently. This is partly because putting a body to rest in a mausoleum means it is above ground rather than below.

The body goes through natural stages of decomposition once it has died. According to Insider, it will take almost a century for a corpse to completely decompose in a grave, though it will start to show signs of breaking down immediately after death. About 50 years in, a body will typically become completely mummified due to the absence of tissue, and your bones will be the next to go 80 years in. However, when buried in a mausoleum, a body could take longer to decompose.

The amount of time it takes for a body to decompose inside a mausoleum depends on specific conditions. Per Casket Questions, the three biggest variables are the type of casket, the temperature of the mausoleum and surrounding area, and the type of embalming used for the body. Here's how it works.