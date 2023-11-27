What Exactly Is A Mausoleum?

Grave. Tomb. Cemetery. Crypt. Mausoleum. If the exact differences between these terms aren't clear, we at least understand that they refer to the methods and locations that people use to inter the dead. They do not, however, include body disposal methods like cremation, "burying" someone at sea, lesser-used practices like human composting, or more unusual customs like sky burials, aka leaving a body exposed to the elements for carrion eaters like vultures to pick apart. That being said, mausoleums do stand out from the crowd if only for one particular reason: The person inside isn't under the ground.

Ultimately, that single fact defines what a mausoleum is and why it differs from other interment methods. And note: This is why we say "inter" and not "bury," because no one is buried in a mausoleum. As Trusted Caskets explains, mausoleums are "freestanding monuments" — buildings that double as decorative tombs — used to house the dead above ground. In a mausoleum, the dead can be placed in a casket, in the wall (a cubby), or even cremated and placed in an urn. Or, a mausoleum can connect to subterranean chambers that contain any of the above — such chambers are crypts. Plus, some mausoleums like the Taj Mahal get the grand and gorgeous treatment to honor notable or praiseworthy people.