This Is How Many People Were On The Mayflower When It Came To America

Ah, the Pilgrims: Those funny-hated people on a cross-oceanic pilgrimage who were really into the Bible, stubbed their toes on Plymouth Rock when daringly stepping forth onto Native lands, and then shot a turkey with a musket to inaugurate Thanksgiving. Does that about cover the story? Sure, details have gotten hazy over the centuries, and American self-mythologizing often eclipses historical facts, but one thing's for sure: Those Pilgrims definitely did not have a good time on their boat, the Mayflower — not with one person on board per foot of ship length.

Yes, things were a bit cramped and grim on that intrepid voyage to the "New World" in 1620. As History recounts, the 102 Pilgrims and 37 crew who formed Plymouth Colony in modern-day Massachusetts kicked off from the Dutch port of Delfshaven with nothing but a 100-foot-long boat with 5-foot-high ceilings, terrible weather ahead, and a whole lot of beer on board. Amongst the ship's three decks and different sections was a meager 58-by-24-foot space available for all 102 passengers (the crew apparently stayed separate).

Amazingly so, as History continues, only one person — just one — died during the two-month horror across the Atlantic, and then only a few days before reaching the Pilgrims' new home. Others came close, like one hapless dude who just wanted a breath of fresh air and got blown into the ocean. But in the end, 139 people got on board the Mayflower, and 138 stepped off.