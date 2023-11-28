The Untold Truth Of Delta Force

Considering they are one of the most secretive units in the U.S. military, it shouldn't come as a big surprise if you have never heard of Delta Force. Looking back, Delta Force first came to the public's attention back in 1983, when its creator, Col. Charles Beckwith, acknowledged their existence in a book. In their time, they have been involved in countless missions, though most of them are highly classified. Delta Force officially dates to 1977, making them relatively young by U.S. military standards, but along with SEAL Team Six, they are one of the most important counter-terrorist groups in the entire U.S. armed forces.

Delta Force is stationed at Fort Liberty in North Carolina along with the rest of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), though the government doesn't actually officially acknowledge Delta's existence. Previously, they were internally codenamed as the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta (1st SFOD-D) and then the Combat Applications Group (CAG). Now, they are officially called the Army Compartmented Elements (ACE), though they largely retain the informal Delta Force moniker among civilians. Delta combat personnel are known as "operators" rather than soldiers.

The training is rigorous and most of those who apply do not make the cut. Though they have largely stayed out of the limelight to preserve their secrecy, a little bit of information has trickled out over the years about them. This is the untold truth of Delta Force, one of the most mysterious units in military history.