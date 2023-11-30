Whatever Happened To Trevor Rees-Jones, The Only Survivor Of Princess Diana's Fatal Crash?

Trevor Rees-Jones was the only one who survived the fateful crash that killed Princess Diana, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul on August 31, 1997. Per Vanity Fair, Fayed's father hired bodyguard Rees-Jones to watch over his son. Sitting in the front seat next to Paul, Rees-Jones took a direct hit when the cars collided. Later on, in a 2000 interview on CNN's "Larry King Live," he spoke about being amazed that he survived. "I can't believe it to be honest," he said. "Anytime I look at the vehicle, it amazes me how anyone got out of there alive, especially myself who was sitting in the front seat. So I was just amazed at how lucky I was."

In 2000, Dr. Luc Chikhani, the surgeon who reconstructed Rees-Jones' face following the accident, appeared on ITV's "Tonight" to discuss the extent of Rees-Jones' injuries (per the BBC). "I have never seen so many fractures on a man who was still alive," Dr. Chikhani shared, revealing that Rees-Jones had a "completely flat" face consisting of a smashed nose, a broken jaw, and eyes not where they were meant to be.