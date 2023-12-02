Inside Selena's Relationship With Her Husband, Chris Perez

Chris Perez and Selena Quintanilla had been together for five years and married for three when she was murdered by an obsessive fan. Following Selena's death, Perez has remained vocal about his love for his former wife and shown support for her legacy. On what would have been their 25th wedding anniversary, he wrote in a Facebook post, "It's hard to believe that today marks 25 years since Selena and I decided that the only way to be together ... was to run away and get married (at 20 and 22 years old) in secret. What a rollercoaster ride THAT day was."

In 2012, Perez released a book titled "To Selena, With Love" that revealed a lot of previously unknown details about his relationship with Selena. Perez mentioned his surprise at the large reaction to the book, telling CNN, "When she (Selena) passed away, the outpouring of love and support that we got from the fans shocked us. ... So I thought I knew about it, but then when this book came out, the response that we've gotten from that, I'm actually shocked again. I didn't realize that I was putting something out there that all those fans had been waiting for."