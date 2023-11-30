The Untold Truth Of Ansel Adams

Photographer Ansel Adams (1902-1984) is best known for his magnificent shots of America's natural landscape and his devotion to environmental conservation. In almost every aspect of his life, he defied labels. His beliefs crossed parties and policy, and rarely did he cave to extremes — except when his beloved wilderness was at risk.

Adams was uncompromising on two issues. As the descendant of founding-stock New Englanders, he believed the Declaration of Independence's promise that "all men are created equal" was literal and sacrosanct. Second, he had no tolerance for seeing America's unspoilt lands turned into what he once described as "the outskirts of Las Vegas."

Adams' views put him in good company with President Theodore Roosevelt, making the photographer a typical product of that president's era — rugged and rough, yet cultured and nuanced. Roosevelt shared Adams' zeal to preserve America's virgin wilderness together with a firm belief that all were in fact created equal — even if America still had steps to take to reach that goal. Ultimately, Adams was American to the bone — and he lived it until his dying day.