Here's Who Inherited Jim Henson's Money After He Died

Jim Henson, the puppeteer who created the iconic Muppets, had a sore throat and felt rundown. It was May 4, 1990, and he was in Los Angeles for an appearance on "The Arsenio Hall Show," according to "Jim Henson: The Biography." He seemed off during the taping but didn't think he was sick enough to go to the doctor. That weekend, when his daughter, Cheryl, asked him if he was okay, he answered, "I'm just tired," per Entertainment Weekly. On Monday, Henson started coughing up blood, and by Wednesday morning he was dead. The 53-year-old died from multiple organ failure from a lethal and fast-moving strep infection.

As his family gathered at his New York City apartment following his death, Jim Henson's attorneys showed up wanting to discuss his company's legal situation. "We were thrown into having to deal with the legal complexity before we had time to breathe, much less mourn," Cheryl Hanson recalled in "Jim Henson: The Biography." Jim Henson's five children — Lisa, Brian, Cheryl, John, and Heather — inherited equal parts of their father's company, per Celebrity Net Worth and The Jim Henson Company.