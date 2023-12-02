The Sad 1959 Death Of Edmund Gwenn From Miracle On 34th Street

Edmund Gwenn was born in London on September 26, 1877. He left home at 17 after being disinherited by his father over his career choice, per The Los Angeles Times. Before Gwenn had turned 20, he was working with George Bernard Shaw. But by the late 1950s, Gwenn was too ill to act and found himself in financial trouble, per "Lemmon: A Biography." Gwenn's best friend, George Seaton, who had directed him in his Oscar-winning role in "Miracle On 34th Street," got him to move into the Motion Picture Country House. While there, Gwenn had a stroke.

In what is possibly an apocryphal story, Seaton came to see his old friend. Gwenn told Seaton he was dying and that it was "awful" and "frightening" and that he didn't like it. "Yes, old friend, I guess dying can be very hard," Seaton responded. "Yes, but not as hard as playing comedy," Gwenn said before taking his final breath. He was a few weeks shy of 82.

Gwenn's body was cremated and placed in an urn that ended up in the storage vault at Chapel of the Pines Crematory in Los Angeles, per Hollywood Graveyard. Filmmaker Arthur Dark and researcher Jessica Wahl discovered the urn in March 2023. A GoFundMe campaign raised enough money to have Gwenn's ashes interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. They've scheduled a public memorial and interment ceremony for Gwenn on December 3, 2023, more than 60 years after his death.